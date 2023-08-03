ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq will issue the reserved decision on the appeal of chairman PTI against the admissibility of the Toshakhana case on Friday (tomorrow).

The decision will also be issued on Friday on the case of transfer request of PTI chief to another court.

The decision regarding the admissibility of the request to restore the right of defense in the trial court will also be issued tomorrow.

During the hearing on the application for restoration of the right to defense, the decision on the application for injunction will also be issued tomorrow.

Earlier, Chief Justice Aamir Farooq on Thursday reserved the judgment on the petitions of Chairman PTI. The court also reserved its decision on eight petitions after the arguments of the parties.

Advertisement

During the hearing before the court, PTI lawyer Khawaja Haris told the IHC CH that the judge of the trial court is still waiting for them and they were waiting for this High Court to hear again.

The Election Commission’s lawyer had even started the final argument in the trial court, Khawaja Haris added.

If the judge reserved the decision, they would lose their right of defence.

On which, the IHC CJ said he decided after looking at your request.

“We request that an injunction be issued on the trial,” PTI lawyer Khawaja Haris said. “l decide on your request now,” Justice Farooq said.