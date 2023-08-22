AirSial flights to Saudi Arabia increases

AirSial, Pakistan’s private airline, announced on Sunday it was expanding its flight operations for Saudi Arabia, reportedly.

According to the CEO Tariq Ameen, the airline will operate five weekly flights from Karachi and Multan to Jeddah.

In a similar vein, the airline plans to run two flights every week departing from Sialkot.

Back in March, AirSial initiated its flight services to Saudi Arabia with the intention of offering convenience to Umrah pilgrims. The first flight, carrying 160 passengers, took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport en route to Jeddah. The Chairman of AirSial, along with the Board of Directors and officials from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), bid farewell to the passengers at Lahore airport.

During an exclusive interview with Private channel, Chairman Fazal Jilani of AirSial mentioned that the airline will operate a total of eight weekly flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Saudi Arabia. These flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.