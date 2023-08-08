Anti-corruption dept to probe ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s brother in land fraud case

During posting in Chakwal, ex-naib tehsildar Najaf accused of misappropriation in land transfer fees.

Investigation revealed inconsistencies in land transfer fees.

Najaf Hameed was relieved of his position as Deputy Tehsildar in Chakwal.

Advertisement

Former Chakwal Deputy Tehsildar Najaf Hameed Khan, the brother of retired Gen Faiz Hameed, former ISI DG, is under scrutiny by anti-corruption authorities.

He is facing allegations of financial wrongdoing related to land transfer fees during his time in Chakwal.

An investigation has been launched by the anti-corruption department, revealing evidence of significant financial irregularities amounting to millions of rupees.

These discrepancies encompass excise duty, registry fees, and withholding tax deductions.

The investigation has also brought to light inconsistencies in land transfer fees within five mauzas of Chakwal’s land record centers.

An audit is currently in progress for all land transfer fees in nine mauzas, spanning from June 2021 to February 2023.

Advertisement

Initial findings suggest that records for more than 60 land transfers lack proper fee documentation.

In the course of the inquiry, five patwaris have already reimbursed Rs2 million of embezzled land transfer fees.

Earlier this year, in February, Najaf Hameed was relieved of his position as Deputy Tehsildar in Chakwal.