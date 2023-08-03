Gold rates in Pakistan decreases as international rates fall as well

KARACHI: Price of gold in Pakistan decreased on Thursday amid a decline in the international prices of the yellow metal.

The price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to Rs220,200 whereas Rs2,401 per 10 grams settled at Rs188,786, according to data issued by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

Meanwhile, the price of the yellow metal fell by $15 to settle at $1936 per ounce in the international market on Thursday.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,654 Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,654 Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,654 Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,654 Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,654 Sialkot PKR 220,700 KR 2,654 Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,654 Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,654

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 220,700 PKR 206,386 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 193,030 PKR 176,943 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,230 PKR 17,694

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.