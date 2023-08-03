Gold rates in Pakistan decreases as international rates fall as well

Gold rates in Pakistan decrease as international rates fall as well

KARACHI: Price of gold in Pakistan decreased on Thursday amid a decline in the international prices of the yellow metal.

The price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,800 per tola to Rs220,200 whereas Rs2,401 per 10 grams settled at Rs188,786, according to data issued by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

Meanwhile, the price of the yellow metal fell by $15 to settle at $1936 per ounce in the international market on Thursday.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 220,700PKR 2,654
LahorePKR 220,700PKR 2,654
IslamabadPKR 220,700PKR 2,654
PeshawarPKR 220,700PKR 2,654
QuettaPKR 220,700PKR 2,654
SialkotPKR 220,700KR 2,654
HyderabadPKR 220,700PKR 2,654
FaisalabadPKR 220,700PKR 2,654

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 220,700PKR 206,386
Per 10Gram GoldPKR  193,030PKR 176,943
Per Gram GoldPKR 19,230PKR 17,694
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

