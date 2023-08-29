IHC reserves verdict on PTI chairman’s plea against bail rejection

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its decision on the maintainability of PTI chairman’s applications challenging the denial of his bail in six cases related to the events of May 9, the alleged assault on the Judicial Complex, and forgery accusations.

The former prime minister Imran Khan’s legal representative mentioned that one objection from the Registrar’s Office was the absence of a certified copy of the case attached to the applications. Added that however, the complete Toshakhana case records were already in possession of the Islamabad High Court.

Salman Safdar, representing Imran Khan, noted that the application against the bail rejection in three cases is currently awaiting consideration by a division bench.

The court instructed Imran Khan’s lawyer to address the issues raised in the applications.

Salman Safdar also requested a meeting with his client. In response, the chief justice stated that an appropriate order would be issued, indicating that family meetings usually take place on Tuesdays and lawyer meetings on Thursdays.

Advertisement

Beginning the hearing, Salman Safdar pointed out that the sessions court did not thoroughly assess the merits of the six cases. He stated that the court could have summoned Imran Khan from Attock Jail.

He further mentioned that the duty judge disregarded the application and dismissed the bail request due to non-compliance.

Numerous objections were raised concerning the applications, the lawyer argued.

The chief justice noted that although Imran Khan was on interim bail, he was incarcerated in another case. He expressed a desire to comprehend the appropriate forum to approach in such a situation.