Judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted PTI chief, made OSD

Judge Humayun Dilawar has been declared as OSD.

He has been demoted on orders of IHC Chief Justice

Judge Humayun Dilawar convicted PTI Chairman in Toshakhana case

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Court judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, has declared Officer on Special Duty (O.S.D).

Judge Humayun Dilawar was demoted on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). A notification has been issued by the IHC Additional Registrar on instruction of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq. Judge Humayun Dilawar has now been asked to report to IHC.

It has been revealed that Humayun Dilawar wrote a letter to IHC Chief Justice on his return from UK and informed him of security threats. The judge was concerned over untoward incident in court on behalf of the protesters. The judge said he also faced protests and threats while training in the UK.

PTI workers staged a protest against Humayun Dilawar and the police prevented protesters from reaching the judge. Sources revealed that Humayun Dilawar transferred to IHC building due to security concerns and threats to the judicial officer.

Earlier today, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the PTI chief’s appeal challenging the Toshakhana verdict. During the hearing, the judge observed that the trial court which convicted former prime minister “did wrong”.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) legal counsel Amjad Parvez did not appear before the bench citing ill health. The court adjourned the hearing till Monday. “We adjourn the case till Monday, and even if no one comes, we will announce our decision,” Justice Farooq said, adding that what the trial court had done was wrong.

Advertisement

PTI counsel Latif Khosa expressed his displeasure and asked to suspend the verdict. “One person has been in jail for twenty days. Will you keep the PTI chairman in jail for another three days?”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard a petition challenging IHC’s decision to remand the case back to the judge who had convicted him, and observed that the trial court hastened Toshakhana’s verdict.

It acknowledged the “procedural defects” in Khan’s conviction but opted to wait for the IHC’s decision on the former premier’s plea seeking suspension of the three-year sentence.

The PTI has criticised the trial court’s verdict saying that the decision was announced in haste in the absence of the party chief and his lawyer.

Earlier this month, a local court sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 after find him guilty in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Humayun Dilawar had announced the reserved verdict after revoking to PTI chief’s right to defence after failing to appear in court. The former prime minister was also disqualified for five years from holding any office.

Advertisement

Soon after the verdict, the PTI chief was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to the Central Jail Attock. Judge Humayun Dilawar departed for London soon after announcing the verdict to attend a training workshop. He has been criticized for hastily announcing the verdict in the absence of the party chief and his lawyer.