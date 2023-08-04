National Police Martyrs’ Day observed

National Police Martyrs’ Day was observed today to honor brave fighters of the nation and express solidarity with their families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid glowing tributes to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom to protect the lives and properties of the people.

In a tweet today on the occasion of National Police Martyrs’ Day, he said apart from the immense sacrifices rendered by our armed forces in the war on terrorism, the police personnel also did not leave any stone unturned to thwart the sordid designs of the enemy.

He said the people of Pakistan can never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs.

In a message on the occasion, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound admiration and respect for the remarkable sacrifices made by all police martyrs.

Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said the welfare of the police personnel is the top priority of the Punjab Police department.

Addressing and event in connection with the National Police Martyrs Day in Lahore, he said that police fund is being increased to two billion rupees per annum.

He said that Police Department is taking solid measures for education and health of children of Police employees.

He said that recruitment of children of martyrs was a big issue which has been resolved amicably.

IGP informed that financial aid of ten million rupees will be given to affected police personnel in any catastrophic incident.

To mark the day a function was held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line Peshawar where Capital city Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Noor laid the floral wreath on Shuhada monument.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCPO Peshawar hailed the sacrifices of the police force for maintaining peace in the province.

Special prayers and Quran Khawani were offered for the departed souls of police martyrs.

In his message on Police Martyrs’ Day, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that law enforcement agencies have rendered great sacrifices for ensuring peace in the province.

He said sacrifices rendered by security Forces personnel will not go in vain. He assured to families of martyred that the entire nation stands with them.

He added that all possible measures will be taken for progress and prosperity of the province.