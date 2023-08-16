PTI chairman booked by FIA anti-terrorism wing for losing US cypher

Azam Khan appears before JIT probing into cipher controversy at FIA headquarter.

Investigation into the cipher incident is being carried out by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

PTI chief claimed US of demanding his removal from power in the cypher.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s anti-terrorism division has lodged case against PTI chairman, alleging that he misplaced the US cypher that he previously attributed to the downfall of his government.

The case was officially filed on Tuesday.

In relation to the ongoing inquiry into the cypher matter, Azam Khan, the principal secretary of the former prime minister, cooperated by appearing before the joint investigation team at the FIA headquarters, as he had been summoned.

Towards the end of the previous month, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made public that the FIA had called upon PTI chairman to provide input regarding the cypher controversy.

This announcement followed Azam Khan’s dismissal of the cypher narrative as “unfounded,” suggesting it was fabricated to divert attention from an imminent no-confidence motion.

Rana Sanaullah conveyed through a tweet that PTI chairman had been summoned by the FIA on July 25 in relation to the cipher issue.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his parting address to coalition party leaders, alleged that the US cipher, previously linked to political motives by PTI chairman, was, in fact, a “serious conspiracy.”

The FIA’s action against former PM, tied to the cypher incident, marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation. The Joint Investigation Team’s role in scrutinizing the matter remains pivotal, while key individuals, such as Azam Khan, contribute to shedding light on the situation.