Toshakhana case: Court releases short verdict against ex-PM

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions court of Islamabad on Saturday released a short verdict in the case pertaining to Toshakhana gifts against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman, Bol News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawal released the court verdict saying that the detailed verdict would comprise 30 pages.

The court sentenced the PTI Chairman to three years in prison and imposed a fine of one hundred thousand rupees on him for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

dditional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar ruled that charges against the PTI Chairman in the case were proven.

He stated that the PTI Chairman deliberately submitted fake details of Toshakhana gifts to the Election Commission of Pakistan and is found guilty of corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from the national exchequer wilfully and intentionally.

Advertisement

According to the court’s verdict, the PTI Chairman cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt.

The Toshakhana case was filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI Chairman for deliberately concealing details of the gifts he retained from Toshakhana during his term as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

On October 21, 2022, the ECP maintained that the PTI Chairman made false statements and incorrect declarations about the gifts and disqualified him under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution. Subsequently, the election commission moved a sessions court in the federal capital, seeking criminal proceedings against the PTI chairman for misleading the ECP.