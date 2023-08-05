ISLAMABAD: Hearing the Toshakhana case, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar on Saturday gave the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief and former prime minister three-year jail sentence and disqualified him for five years for “corrupt practices”, Bol News reported.

The accused deliberately gave false details to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the court said. “Hence, he is sentenced to three years imprisonment under Section 174 of the Election Act,” Judge Humayun Dilawar announced.

He said the crime against the chairman of PTI was proved as he was found guilty of corrupt practices. He submitted false details about his assets with the ECP, he added.

Chairman PTI’s request regarding Toshakhana case’s being inadmissible was rejected by the court. The court also imposed a fine of Rs0.1 million on him for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

Police on Saturday arrested the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman on order of the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad in Toshakhana case. After announcing the verdict in Toshakhana reference, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar directed the Islamabad inspector general of police to right away arrest the former prime minister.

Police in Zaman Park, Lahore area has been put on high alert.

