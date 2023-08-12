Toshakhana record sought, parties issued notice of PTI chief’s plea against conviction

PTI chairman filed a plea against his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the order.

IHC urges to hear the PTI chief’s plea early.

The Islamabad High Court on Saturday issued notices to parties and sough the entire Toshakhana record on the PTI chief’s plea against his sentence.

IHC judges Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued a written order on the appeal of the PTI chairman against his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

PTI chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan had filed an application against his five-year disqualification and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case, announced by the Trial Court on August 5.

The court issued notice to the parties and sought a complete record of Toshakhana from the Trial Court.

The written order stated that the Registrar’s Office should schedule the PTI chief’s appeal against the sentence for an early hearing.

Further mentions that the trial against the PTI chairman was started on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI chairman had requested to suspend his sentence and order his release on bail.