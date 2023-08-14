US ambassador extends wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

On the special occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome shared his best wishes to all Pakistanis.

Blome tweeted that we must celebrate the shared values that unite our nations and look forward to a future of cooperation, progress, and peace.

“We worked together on health, energy, climate change and the rehabilitation of flood-affected Pakistanis,” said the US ambassador.

Added, we must work together for a better and prosperous future.

