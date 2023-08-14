US ambassador extends wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

US Ambassador Donald Blome extends wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

On the special occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome shared his best wishes to all Pakistanis.

Blome tweeted that we must celebrate the shared values that unite our nations and look forward to a future of cooperation, progress, and peace.

As we commemorate Pakistan’s 🇵🇰 76th Independence Day, Ambassador Blome sends his best wishes to all Pakistanis. Let’s celebrate the shared values that unite our nations and look forward to a future of cooperation, progress, and peace. Happy Independence Day, Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/f4jlQQXKS0 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) August 13, 2023

“We worked together on health, energy, climate change and the rehabilitation of flood-affected Pakistanis,” said the US ambassador.

Added, we must work together for a better and prosperous future.