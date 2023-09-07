7 terrorists killed, six injured in Chitral gun battle: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Seven terrorists were killed and six others were injured during a gun battle with security forces in Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in Ursoon, Chitral District on September 9.

It added that security troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists, leading to an intense exchange of fire As a result seven terrorists were killed, while another six were critically injured.

The military’s press wing said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

It added that locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Army repelled a cross-border raid from Afghanistan by a large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons targeting the two military posts located in the general area of Kalash in Chitral district.

During an exchange of fire, at least 12 terrorists were killed while four Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom. The ISPR said security was already on high alert due to the heightened threat environment.

It added that valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to the terrorists. During the fire exchange, twelve terrorists were killed while a large number were critically injured. However, four brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

It said movement and concentration of terrorists in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with the Interim Afghan government.

It said security forces were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve. “The brave people of Chitral also stand firmly with the security forces in not allowing the terrorists to ruin the peace of the area.”

It further noted that the interim Afghan government was expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

