Cypher case: Judicial remand of Imran Khan extended till Sept 26

The Special Court hearing cases under Official Secrets Act extended the judicial remand of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in cypher case till September 26.

Hearing of the case took place at the Attock Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.

Official Secret Act Court Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the hearing.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was presented before the judge after the completion of previously approved 14-day judicial remand.

FIA and the PTI legal team was also present during the in-camera hearing hearing at the Attock Jail.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned in the jail since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5, for failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.

The FIA had officially arrested the former prime minister in the cipher case last month after booking him under the Official Secrets Act.