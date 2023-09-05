Advertisement
Dr Shamshad appreciates World Bank support for development projects

Articles
World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine calls on Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

ISLAMABAD: World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine on Tuesday called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

The World Bank economist was accompanied by his team including Tobias Akhtar Haque, Lead Country Economist, and Gailius Draugelis, Operations Manager. Secretary Finance, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and senior officers from both divisions were also present.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar appreciated the role of the World Bank as one of the major development partners of Pakistan. She also expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s continued support and commitment to Pakistan’s economic growth through its ongoing development projects in the country that will help Pakistan strengthen its fiscal management, undertake foundational reforms, and uplift the masses.

She also informed the delegation about the comprehensive measures being taken by the caretaker government to enhance revenue collection of the country and pursuance of sound fiscal policies.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar underscored the caretaker government’s unwavering commitment to the successful fulfillment of its obligations under the IMF program and timely completion of all ongoing development projects.

She emphasized the government’s determination to prioritize the well-being of its citizens, especially those most vulnerable, through targeted initiatives that promote inclusive development and mitigate the impact of economic challenges on the people of Pakistan.

Najy Benhassine commended Pakistan’s dedication to economic reforms and expressed the World Bank’s readiness to provide technical assistance and financial support to help Pakistan achieve its development goals.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the World Bank and the Pakistani Government to address pressing economic challenges and promote sustainable development.

During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on their shared vision of promoting economic stability and social development in Pakistan to foster a prosperous and resilient future for the country.

Dr Akhtar underscored the need for support for strengthening social safety nets, aimed at providing much-needed relief to the masses during challenging economic circumstances.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership for the benefit of Pakistan’s economy and its people. The World Bank delegation thanked the finance minister and the Government of Pakistan for constructive dialogue.

