ECP bound to draw new constituencies after census: Asif Zardari

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said after the census, the Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to draw new constituencies, Bol News reported.

In a statement, Asif Zardari said the election commission would conduct the election according to the constitution.

“We have full confidence in the chief election commissioner and all the members,” he said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians president said the caretaker government should complete the projects of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFCP as soon as possible and put the country on the path of development.

“The country is currently going through an economic crisis for which we all should worry about the economy first instead of politics. If there is a country, then we are all there,” Asif Ali Zardari said.