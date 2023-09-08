ECP starts staff training on Election Management System

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has commenced the training of polling staff on the Election Management System (EMS) for the upcoming general elections.

EMS operators will be trained from September 14 to 16 at the Election Commission Secretariat.

While regional, provincial and district election commissioners have been already trained in July.

A two-day training on EMS was started in July for 40 IT officers at the Election Commission Secretariat.

The election body has also written letters to all the provincial election commissioners regarding the training.

ECP will use the Election Management System (EMS) to collect the results in the upcoming general elections