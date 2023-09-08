FM Jilani to chair Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting in London

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will chair the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting (CYMM) being held in London from September 12 to 15.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is convening the Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting as Pakistan assumes the Chair of the meeting and plays an active part in setting the agenda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit to be held next year in Samoa, a Foreign Office statement said.

The theme of the meeting is “Aim Higher: Delivering More for Young People in the Commonwealth”. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

While in London, the foreign minister is also expected to meet with participating ministers and high-ranking officials of the Commonwealth.

Pakistan attaches great importance to the Commonwealth and its flagship Commonwealth Youth Programme, which is marking its 50th anniversary, the statement said.

Pakistan is committed to economic empowerment and meaningful engagement of youth, particularly as the Commonwealth and the Government of Pakistan commemorate 2023 as the “Year of Youth”.

Four core areas of education, employment, engagement and environment identified in the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), will be extensively discussed in the upcoming meeting.

