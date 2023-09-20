Forging a Defense Pact: US-Saudi Talks

Aim is to encourage Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel.

Treaty would involve mutual military support in case of an attack.

Crown Prince seeks US assistance for a civilian nuclear program.

There are ongoing discussions between American and Saudi officials regarding the terms of a mutual defense treaty. This treaty would resemble the military pacts that the United States has with its allies, such as Japan and South Korea. The primary goal of these negotiations is to encourage Saudi Arabia to normalize its relations with Israel. Under the proposed agreement, both countries would commit to providing military support in the event of an attack on either party, whether in the region or on Saudi territory.

In addition to the defense treaty, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked the Biden administration for assistance in developing a civilian nuclear program for Saudi Arabia. Some US officials are concerned that such a program could potentially be a cover for the development of nuclear weapons as a countermeasure against Iran.

Any treaty resembling those the US has with other allies is expected to face strong objections in Congress. Some lawmakers, including prominent Democrats, view the Saudi government as an unreliable partner with little regard for US interests or human rights.

This agreement raises questions about whether President Biden is moving the United States into a deeper military involvement in the Middle East, which appears to contradict his administration’s goal of shifting American military focus away from the region and towards addressing challenges posed by China.

Discussions between the US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel have primarily centered on the demands of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These diplomatic efforts are expected to continue as President Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the United Nations General Assembly. The President emphasized the benefits of nations normalizing ties with Israel during his UNGA speech.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken described normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel as a “transformative event,” he acknowledged that achieving such an agreement remains challenging and far from certain. Democratic lawmakers, who have previously voted to restrict arms sales and security cooperation with Saudi Arabia, are being briefed on the negotiations, as their approval is crucial for any potential treaty. Concerns regarding Saudi actions in Yemen and the killing of Jamal Khashoggi continue to shape the political landscape around these discussions.

