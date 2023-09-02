Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in Miranshah operation offered

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in Miranshah operation were offered.

BANNU: The funeral prayers of the Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly against terrorists in Miranshah, North Waziristan were offered at Bannu.

The martyrs identified as Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District) would be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said senior serving military and civil officials and the public attended the funeral prayers.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the military’s press wing added.

A day earlier, a Pakistan Army major and a soldier embraced martyrdom during a firing exchange in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Miranshah.

During the conduct of the operation, a group of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir, who was leading the operation from the front. As a result, one terrorist was killed while another was injured.

However, as a result of the heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Amir Azizand Sepoy Muhammad Arif having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

The military press wing said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

It added that security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.