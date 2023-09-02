GB imposes Section 144, bans public gatherings

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has imposed Section 144 and banned all public gatherings in the entire region to maintain law and order, BOL News reported.

The authorities have also imposed a ban on the display of arms and aerial firing. The government has imposed a ban on religious gatherings, protest sit-ins, and attempts to block the highways for an indefinite period. The administration has vowed to send any violators to jail.

In view of the law and order situation, the administration has suspended 4G broadband services, while the 2G services will continue. According to reports, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has suspended internet services for an indefinite period on the recommendation of the regional administration.

The authorities have also prepared a list of the names of the people involved in spreading hate and lawlessness. The administration will take action against unscrupulous elements spreading sectarian hatred.

Gilgit-Baltistan government has also decided to summon the army to maintain law and order and maintain peace. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee, the top authority in charge of making decisions about law and order and headed by the chief minister.

The government also decided to deploy the Rangers, GB Scouts, and Frontier Corps in major town cities in the area. Panic spread after demonstrations in Chilas as protesters shut down the Babusar Pass and Karakoram Highway for three days and demanded the arrest of a religious leader in Skardu.

The protests were also held in Astore until a case was registered against religious leader Agha Baqir Al-Hussaini. In response, demonstrators blocked major routes, notably the Juglot-Skardu road, and there was a strike in Skardu.

In order to guarantee the security of travelers and the smooth flow of vehicles, the GB government subsequently decided to station the Karakoram Task Force and police officers on the KKH, Juglot-Skardu Road, and Babusar Top.