General elections likely to be held on 28 Jan 2024

Sources privy to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections in the last week of January 2024 and most likely on January 28th.

The election commission has prepared a proposed schedule for the upcoming elections, the sources reported.

Added that ECP has recommended the dates from January 27 to 30 for the polling day,

After the approval of the election body, the schedule of general elections will be released.

Earlier, ECP had involved in consultation with all the major political parties of the country for the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

The election commission had sent invitations to meet the leadership of major political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for consultation on the general elections.

The letters were sent to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP-P Chairman Asif Zardari, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had demanded holding of the general elections in the country within 90 days as required by the constitution, urging that pushing the country towards a constitutional and political crisis should be avoided through unjustified delay in the election.

On August 26th, Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) decided to approach the Supreme Court on the issue of delay in the general election.

Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Ameer Liaquat Baloch and former MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali have prepared a petition, through Justice (Retd) Ghulam Mohiuddin. The petition will be filed in the Supreme Court next week.