IHC suspends detention of Pervez Elahi under MPO, orders release

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the detention of PTI President Pervez Elahi under MPO and ordered his immediate release.

IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted the hearing.

Elahi’s lawyer told the court that the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the release of Pervez Elahi on September 1 and also restrained authorities from arresting PTI president in any other case.

The lawyer further stated that the Islamabad Police forcefully took Pervez Elahi from the Lahore Police and moved away.

The judge inquired when was Elahi arrested for the first time, to which the lawyer replied “June 1”.

Advertisement

“So Parvez Elahi has been in custody for more than three months,” Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri said.

The judge inquired about any case registered against Elahi in Islamabad.

“No, there is no case registered against Pervez Elahi,” Pervez Elahi’s lawyer remarked.

The Islamabad High Court summoned the District Magistrate Islamabad in a personal capacity on Tuesday and also ordered Pervez Elahi to appear at the next hearing.

Mahmood Jahangiri directed Pervez Elahi to not make any statement until the next hearing.