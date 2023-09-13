Imran Khan demands President Alvi to give election date

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has demanded President Dr Arif Alvi to give the date for general elections.

The demand kept by Imran Khan to President Alvi was reported by the PTI legal team member Abuzar Salman Niazi.

Salman Niazi stated that Imran Khan during the hour long meeting at the Attock Jail expressed his request to the president, to ensure elections within 90 days timeframe by giving the date for polls.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has categorically and in no uncertain terms (in my meeting with him today) requested President Alvi to announce date of election within 90 days timefrane. He has urged that President should uphold the Constitution — Abuzar Salman Niazi (@SalmanKNiazi1) September 13, 2023

Added that Khan is hopeful with President Alvi using his Constitutional role of upholding the Constitution.