Pakistan considers Karabakh as sovereign territory of Azerbaijan: FO

  • Spokesperson said it was a grave violation of United Nations Charter
  • She said it was a violation of principles of established international law too.
  • She said so called elections by illegal regime was reprehensible
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Sunday said Pakistan considered Karabakh as the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct so called elections by the illegally installed regime was legally and morally reprehensible.

Responding to a query regarding the so-called presidential elections in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the spokesperson said such an attempt was also a grave violation of the United Nations Charter and principles of established international law.

