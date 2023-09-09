Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces hold joint exercise Naseem Al Bahr

Major joint Naval Exercise Naseem Al Bahr XIV between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) commenced at Karachi on Saturday, Bol News reported.

Naval exercise Naseem Al-Bahr is regularly conducted between Pakistani and Saudi navies, the Pakistan Navy Spokesperson said. He said ships of both navies, aerial assets and planes of the Royal Saudi Air Force are participating in the exercise.

“The exercise will involve joint maritime operations against conventional and non-conventional threats, thus enhancing interoperability between both the navies. The Naseem Al-Bahr exercise will boost joint naval operations between the two countries,” he said.

The exercise is aimed to consolidate the existing strong bilateral relations between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

It also afforded opportunity for both navies to conduct operational planning for the joint naval operations to be conducted in subsequent sea phase of the exercise.

The respective force Commanders of PN & RSNF closely monitored and supervised the training activities.