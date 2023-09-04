Pakistani ambassador discusses cooperation with US Congresswoman in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said Pakistan looks forward to greater US cooperation in addressing multifaceted challenges of climate change and water resource management.

He made these remarks during his meeting with US Representative Melanie Stansbury in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The envoy on a three-day visit to New Mexico, the first-ever visit by any Pakistani Ambassador to the state.

Terming the recently held high-level Pak-US dialogue on climate change and the ‘Green Alliance’ initiative as positive developments, the ambassador said that this momentum needs to be maintained and further strengthened.

During the meeting, Masood Khan highlighted that the recent momentum in Pak-US relations has resulted in important high-level dialogues in critical areas of climate change, renewable energy, health, trade and investment anti-narcotics, security, defence, and counter-terrorism.

Masood Khan further said that enhanced trade and investment ties and people-to-people exchanges drive the Pak-US relationship. He said that Pakistan and New Mexico could forge mutually beneficial partnerships in the extractive industry, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and tech start-ups.

He thanked Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury for her continued support to the Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico, especially during the murder case of Pakistan descent Muhammad Afzal Hussein who was shot dead in August 2022.

In her remarks, Melanie Stansbury noted the presence and important role being played by the Pakistani community in the socio-economic life of New Mexico. She said the Pakistani community is considered a part of the fabric of our culture.

She also expressed her deep condolences and sympathies over the tragic incident of the killing of Muhammad Afzal Hussein, calling him an extraordinary man. Afzal worked for Stansbuy’s campaign and became a city planner in Espanola.

The Pakistani ambassador appreciated the commitment of the top leadership of New Mexico has provided an enabling environment to minorities in New Mexico to integrate them into the mainstream.

