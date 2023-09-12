Petition filed in SC for early hearing of Pervez Elahi’s bail application

Petition filed in SC for early hearing on Pervez Elahi’s bail application

The wife of former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Pervez Elahi on Tuesday filed a miscellaneous petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking early hearing of his husband’s bail application.

Elahi’s spouse Kaisara Elahi filed the application, stating that the arrest of PTI president was illegal.

She urged the court that Pervez Elahi’s bail application should be heard at the earliest, mentioning that freedom of movement is a fundamental constitutional right.