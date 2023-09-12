Petition filed in SC for early hearing of Pervez Elahi’s bail application

Advertisement
The wife of former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Pervez Elahi on Tuesday filed a miscellaneous petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking early hearing of his husband’s bail application.
Elahi’s spouse Kaisara Elahi filed the application, stating that the arrest of PTI president was illegal.
She urged the court that Pervez Elahi’s bail application should be heard at the earliest, mentioning that freedom of movement is a fundamental constitutional right.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.