PM Kakar hopeful to see elections in three to four months

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed confidence that the upcoming general election will take place within the next three to four months.

During an interview with a private television channel, he mentioned that, in accordance with legal arrangements, they would transition to the electoral process within this timeframe.

He clarified that when he mentioned “few months,” he meant a period of approximately three to four months, and he firmly believed that the general elections would indeed be held within that timeframe.

PM Kakar said that recognizing the limited time available, the caretaker government was considering prioritizing specific policy issues to establish a foundation for future administrations to build upon.

Regarding the expiration of the president’s term, he explained that the president could remain in office until the election of a successor.

Advertisement

“However, if the president voluntarily stepped down, the Senate chairman would assume the role,” he added.

Addressing the issue of high electricity bills, PM Kakar mentioned that the government was working on short and medium-term solutions, including converting oil-based power plants to use local coal.

Additionally he said that they were finalizing the privatization of one or two power distribution companies, which would introduce new technology to combat power theft and attract investment.