PSX witnesses positive trend on Friday

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed positive trend on the last day of the business week (Friday).

The PSX closed at 45753 with an increase of 103 points. A total of 317 companies’ shares were traded throughout the day

Shares of 176 companies increased while shares of 107 companies decreased

The highest level of the PSX on Friday was 46,093 while the lowest level was 45,700.