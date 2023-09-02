PTI President Pervez Elahi challenges his arrest under MPO

PTI President and former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervez Elahi challenged his detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) via his lawyer Abdul Raziq.

The petition seeks to nullify his arrest under the MPO, which occurred shortly after he was granted bail by the court that directed Elahi not to be arrested in any other cases.

The petition argues that he is being targeted for political reasons and labels the MPO order of September 1 as illegal, urging for his release.

Additionally, Parvez Elahi’s wife has filed a contempt of court petition in the Lahore High Court, accusing the police of not ensuring her husband’s safe return home despite court orders.

She has requested the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court to schedule a hearing for the petition.

Advertisement

Parvez Elahi was re-arrested after being released by the Lahore High Court in a corruption case and was subsequently moved to Attock Jail by the Islamabad police, who arrested him under Section 3 of the MPO.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release him and prevented his arrest in any ongoing or future cases related to alleged bribes and kickbacks in road schemes in Gujrat Highways Division.