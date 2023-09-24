Soldier martyred in Mir Ali laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers of martyred Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat were offered on Sunday in his native village Kabirwala of Khanewal district.

The soldier embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against the terrorists in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. The martyr was buried with full military honours, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Military and civil officials, relatives of the martyr and people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

A day earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

An intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists, whereas the troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists, the ISPR said.

The martyred soldier identified as Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat, age 21 years, resident of District Khanewal, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom during the operation.

The military’s press wing said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

Earlier this month, another soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Mir Ali, district North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in Mir Ali. It said troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Jamshed Khan (age 28 years, resident of District Upper Dir), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

