UK accuses Sara Sharif’s 3 family members of murdering her.

Sara Sharif’s body was discovered with evidence of long-term injuries.

Muhammad Sharif sent a message to his son Urfan Sharif.

Relatives of Sara Sharif, including her father, stepmother, and uncle, were arrested in the United Kingdom upon their arrival and charged with her murder, as reported by Surrey Police.

The charges include causing or allowing the death of the 10-year-old girl. Sara Sharif’s body was discovered with evidence of long-term injuries, according to a post-mortem examination.

The suspects, identified as Urfan Sharif (41), Beinash Batool (29), and Faisal Malik (28), had relocated to Pakistan to seek refuge with relatives before Sara’s body was found. They were apprehended at Gatwick Airport upon returning to the UK from Pakistan.

Surrey Police Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman announced the arrests and stated that the three individuals were in custody and would be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Sara Sharif’s five siblings, aged between one and 13, had also traveled to Pakistan with relatives on August 9. Sara was discovered dead at her family’s home in Woking on August 10, a day after her father and his partner left the UK.

Post-mortem tests revealed that she had suffered multiple and extensive injuries.

Muhammad Sharif, Sara’s grandfather, had been sheltering the children in his home in Jhelum, Pakistan, since their arrival in August. He had previously stated that he refused to allow the children to leave with their parents, despite their repeated requests.

Surrey Police, along with international partners, including Interpol and the National Crime Agency, were working to determine the next steps in the case and ensure the welfare of the five children.

Muhammad Sharif sent a message to his son, Urfan Sharif, urging him to surrender to the police.

