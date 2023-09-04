Water pipeline supplying Karachi bursts at Dhabeji Pumping Station

The water pipeline supplying to Karachi has burst at the Dhabeji Pumping Station due high water pressure, Bol News reported.

The Water Corporation spokesperson said the 72-inch pipeline was affected because of water pressure.

Areas of Karachi including Shah Latif Town, Landhi Malir, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Hadid would experience disruption of water supply.

Upon receiving information of the line’s getting affected, the Water Corporation authority reached at the site to examine the situation, the spokesperson said.

Chief Executive Officer Water Corporation Syed Salahuddin Ahmed directed that restoration of the affected pipeline should be completed on emergency basis.

The chief engineer said repairing of the affected line would be completed in the next 24 hours.

He said provision of water to the megalopolis was continued through alternative pipelines.