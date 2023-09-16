Weather Update for Rain in Islamabad, Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted additional rainfall of varying degrees for the twin cities and various regions of Pakistan in the coming days.

As per the current weather situation, moderate monsoon currents originating from the Bay of Bengal are making their way into the upper and central parts of Pakistan. Simultaneously, a westerly wave is expected to enter the upper regions of the country starting today.

In light of these atmospheric conditions, rain, accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, is anticipated in multiple areas, including Northeast and South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir on Saturday evening and night.

During this period, isolated heavy downpours are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and the Potohar regions.

On Sunday, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are forecasted for Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeast Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Heavy rainfall is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, and Upper Punjab.

In Islamabad, the weather is predicted to be partly cloudy with rain, and the maximum temperature is expected to range from 35-37 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 33-35 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Similarly, in Rawalpindi, partly cloudy weather with rain is expected, and the maximum temperature is forecasted to be in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 32-34 degrees Celsius on Monday.

During the past 24 hours, various parts of the country experienced rainfall of varying intensities. Notable rainfall measurements include:

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 72mm, Shamsabad 50mm), Islamabad (Bokra 59mm, Zero Point 54mm, Saidpur 37mm, Golra 19mm), Toba Tek Singh 28mm, Jhelum 23mm, Sahiwal, Mangla, Jhang 15mm, Bahawalnagar 13mm, Murree 12mm, Multan (Airport) 03mm, Khanewal 02mm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Lower Dir 45mm, Kakul 27mm, Buner 22mm, Saidu Sharif 18mm, Malam Jabba 12mm, Balakot 07mm, Mir Khani 01mm.

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 13mm, Muzaffarabad (City 10mm, Airport 08mm), Rawalakot 08mm.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 01mm.

Elsewhere in the country, hot and dry weather conditions persisted. The hottest places in the country were Bhakkar, Dera Ismail Khan, and Sibbi, where temperatures soared as high as 42 degrees Celsius.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature reached 37 degrees Celsius, with a morning relative humidity of 96 percent. In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, with a morning relative humidity of 47 percent.