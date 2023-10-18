CAA decides to ban betelnut, smoking at Karachi Airport

CAA has issued orders to all company employees.

It is said that this ban will be applicable from November 6.

Rs 2000 will be fined for those who violate the ban.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to ban betel, betelnut, betel quid, and smoking at Karachi International Airport, Bol News reported.

The CAA has issued orders to employees of all companies, including airlines, in which they have been informed about the ban on betel, betelnut, betel quid, and smoking.

In the orders issued by the CAA, it is said that this ban will be applicable from November 6.

In addition to that, the airport entry passes of the employees who eat Betel, Betelnut, and Betel Quid will be canceled.

On the other hand, those who violate the ban will be fined Rs 2000 in order to make the rule long-lasting.

Earlier, the CAA has announced closure of two runways at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to cracks.

CAA has planned the daily closure of the two affected runway to cater the problem at the earliest.

These cracks pose a potential impact on flight operations. The CAA has issued a NOTAM to inform about the closure of runway 25-L and 7-R for scheduled crack repair.