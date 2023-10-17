Cipher case: IHC to summon parties in case of Qureshi’s jail trial

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides summoning parties against PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s plea challenging his jail trial in the cipher case.

IHC judge Justice Amir Farooq stated that the parties involved will be summoned, and an order will be issued on the matter within the next day or two.

The chief justice mentioned that they have already passed an order concerning the jail notification in Sher Afzal Sahib’s case and emphasized that the trial court should review the entire matter.

In Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s case, the parties will be called and questioned.

Advocate Syed Ali Bukhari represented Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the court and explained that they had filed an application in the trial court opposing the notification for a jail trial.

The Special Court hearing cases under the Official Secrets Act was due to indict PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case on October 17 (Today).

On August 19, Shah Mahmood Quresh was arrested by the FIA in connection with the ongoing investigation into diplomatic cypher which had gone missing from the possession of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It was revealed that an FIR was registered against Qureshi in the case on August 15 regarding the missing classified document.

The case was registered against Qureshi under Section 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 which was promulgated into law earlier today after being signed by the president.

The complaint said that Imran Khan, foreign minister Qureshi and their associates are involved in communication of information in secret classified documents by “twisting the facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains in a matter prejudicial to the interests of state security.”