Cipher case: Indictment of Imran Khan, Qureshi deferred by a week

The indictment of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi scheduled for today has been deferred till October 23.

Special court judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the cipher case hearing against PTI leaders in the Adiala Jail today.

The FIA special prosecutor, Shah Khawar, Khan, Qureshi and their legal teams were all present in the courtroom during the hearing.

The indictment has been put off for a week as the challan copies had not been issued to the accused on the last hearing.

Following the issuance of challan copies today, Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be indicted in the cipher case on the next hearing.

PTI chairman and Qureshi were presented before the court in cage type room, PTI lawyer Salman Safdar stated.

He further said that 164 statements of 22 people to hold a press conference against Imran Khan regarding the May 9 events have been taken.

Safdar expressed feared Imran khan being sent to military court on the basis of these statements.

PTI lawyer also said that Imran Khan has conveyed a message for nation that “Workers must show patience on where ever the trial of PTI chairman is conducted.”

Now the cipher case hearing will be conducted on October 23.

Former prime minister Imran Khan remains behind bars for more than two months, as he was detained in the Toshakhana case.

Although Islamabad High Court (IHC) revoked his jail sentence on August 29, but he could not be freed as he had already been arrested in the cipher case from jail.

On August 19, Shah Mahmood Quresh was arrested by the FIA in connection with the ongoing investigation into diplomatic cypher which had gone missing from the possession of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It was revealed that an FIR was registered against Qureshi in the case on August 15 regarding the missing classified document.

The case was registered against Qureshi under Section 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 which was promulgated into law earlier today after being signed by the president.

The complaint said that Imran Khan, foreign minister Qureshi and their associates are involved in communication of information in secret classified documents by “twisting the facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains in a matter prejudicial to the interests of state security.”