FIA offloads man travelling to Greece on illegal passport

Sialkot: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Immigration has taken action at Sialkot Airport. A passenger traveling on an illegal passport was offloaded.

According to details, the accused, named Akhlaq Farooq, strives to travel on the passport of Zahid Imran.

However, the accused was going to Greece on flight number QR63. The preliminary investigation indicates that Farooq received the said passport from a relative.

The spokesperson for the FIA claims that the accused paid 1.3 million rupees to get the said passport.

Added to that, the accused has been handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujranwala for further investigations.