Gold price in Pakistan witnesses minor decline to Rs202,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold price in Pakistan witnessed a minor decline on Monday. The cost of pure 24-karat gold is currently at Rs202,000 per tola whereas the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently Rs173,182.

It’s worth highlighting that gold rates have experienced a slight reduction of Rs1000. These rates are compiled from reliable sources within the local bullion markets, with a primary focus on Karachi and Multan.

Nevertheless, it is essential to recognize that the price of gold in Pakistan can fluctuate multiple times throughout the day in response to global market dynamics.