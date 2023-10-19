IG Sindh threatens illegal diasporas to leave Pakistan voluntarily

IG Sindh claims that, along with Afghans, other nationalities live illegally.

He will take systemic action after the deadline.

IG Sindh will be satisfied if Karachi’s crime rate reaches zero.

Karachi: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar has said that if the illegal residents leave Pakistan voluntarily, it is fine; otherwise, there will be systematic action, Bol News reported.

According to details, the senior police officer in Sindh said that not only Afghans but also Bengalis, Burmese, and other nationalities are living illegally.

In this regard, IG Sindh said that the police headed by him have been chosen for a short period of time with the aim of conducting elections and providing a conducive environment for the politicians and staff.

On the question of political interference in the Sindh Police, the IG said I have only heard and seen what the culture of the province is.

He further added that it has been almost 50 days of working; not even a single day has he faced such a situation, and there has been no political interference.

Regarding police operations in the Kacha area, he said that 4 robbers have been killed and 9 robbers have surrendered, out of which 2 had a fixed price on their heads, while 12 robbers have been arrested.

Riffat Mukhtar said that our first effort regarding street crime in Karachi was to control it and stop it from increasing.

He further said that although street crime has decreased, I am not satisfied. I will be satisfied when there is not a single crime in Karachi.

The IG, while extending his conversion, said that the government has approved the budget for the safe city program in Karachi in August.

Earlier, the federal government has given a deadline of October 31 to illegal immigrants from across the country to leave Pakistan, after which a large number of Afghan migrants have started leaving Pakistan from the Sohrab Goth Afghan settlement in Karachi, Bol News reported.

In this regard, a large number of diasporas are settled in various areas of Pakistan. However, illegal diasporas have been found involved in crimes like terrorism, occupation, drug and arm smuggling.

