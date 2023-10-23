Indonesian envoy calls on naval chief in Islamabad

KARACHI: Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Adam Mulawarman Togyu on Monday ​​visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, Bol News reported.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson said ambassador of Indonesia called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

He said the distinguished guest congratulated Chief of Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf on assuming office and expressed his best wishes for him.

The spokesperson said during the meeting, issues of mutual interest and further promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed.

The Indonesian ambassador appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region.