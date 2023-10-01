Multinational military exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ concludes

RAWALPINDI: The two-weeks long Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ concluded in Barotha, the military’s media wing said.

Besides Pakistan, the special forces of friendly countries including Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan participated in the counterterrorism exercise that commenced on 17th of the last month.

Corps Commander 11 attended the Closing Ceremony as Chief Guest along with the Director General Military Training and General Officer Commanding Special Service Group.

Besides the Exercising troops, officers from the friendly countries also witnessed the closing ceremony. The special forces of participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations amongst brotherly countries and helped nurture joint employment concepts against counter-terrorism besides identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.

