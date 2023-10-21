Nawaz Sharif coming as a ray of hope: Rana Sanaullah

The PML-N leader addressed the media prior to the party’s superemo return.

Convoys start reaching Lahore.

Lahore will have the largest gathering in history.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there is political and economic instability in the country, Bol News reported.

The PML-N leader, while taking to the media, said that in 2017, under conspiracy, conditions were created to bring Mischievous to the important position.

The former Interior Minister further added that, in these disappointing conditions, Nawaz Sharif is coming as a ray of hope.

In this regard, with the support of the PML-N leader, Lahore will have the largest gathering in history.

In addition to that, convoys are reaching Lahore all over Punjab, and convoys will leave from nearby districts at 12 o’clock.

Along with Rana Sanaullah, Uzma Bukhari said that the people are sure that the situation will change with the arrival of Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N leader, Uzma Bukhari, further added that the arrangements for the big program will also be big.