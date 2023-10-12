Nawaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia ahead of Pakistan return

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Nawaz Sharif, has left for Saudi Arabia from London, ending his self-imposed exile in England after four years.

Nawaz Sharif will perform Umrah and will then spend three days in Dubai before flying to Pakistan on October 21.

During his return, he plans to address a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, where he will outline his agenda for the upcoming elections.

Nawaz Sharif was seen off by his staff, family, and party members as he left Avenfield flats in London.

He is traveling with a group of close associates, including Mian Nasir Janjua, Waqar Ahmed, Karim Yousaf, and others. After Umrah in Saudi Arabia, he will have important meetings before arriving in Dubai on October 17.

The flight carrying Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan is named “Umeed-e-Pakistan” and can accommodate around 150 passengers. All arrangements for his return have been made.

Upon arrival in Pakistan on October 21, Nawaz Sharif and his party members, along with journalists, will first land in Islamabad before proceeding to Lahore for an address to a gathering organized by his party supporters.

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar expressed confidence that Nawaz Sharif will not be arrested upon his return and that they will follow the standard legal procedures, including obtaining transit and protective bail if necessary.

The PML-N’s focus will be on the economy, with Dar emphasizing that economic recovery is their top priority.

Nawaz Sharif had been in London for nearly four years, seeking medical treatment for various ailments, after being permitted to leave Pakistan by the Lahore High Court.

He had originally arrived in London in 2019 via an air ambulance, accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and a personal physician.

During this time, he continued to engage in political activities and address party workers from London.

This marks Nawaz Sharif’s second period of exile, the first being a result of his removal in a military coup in 1999.