Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather expected in most parts

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar eighteen, Quetta twelve, Gilgit nine, Murree thirteen  and Muzafarabad sixteen  degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian, Jammu, Pulwama and Baramula, while dry weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian nine degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh one,  Anantnag ten and Baramula twelve degree centigrade.

