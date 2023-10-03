Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts

Hot and dry weather prevails in Karachi, Pakistan.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind with thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Chitral, Dir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad eighteen, Quetta nine, Gilgit and Murree thirteen seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Advertisement

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh five and Shopian elven degree centigrade.