Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts

Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts

Hot and dry weather prevails in Karachi, Pakistan.

Advertisement

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain and wind with thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Chitral, Dir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad eighteen, Quetta nine, Gilgit and Murree thirteen  seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather  is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama Anantnag, Shopian and  Baramula.

Advertisement

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag  and Baramula twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh five  and Shopian elven degree centigrade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story