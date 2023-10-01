PM Kakar condemns ‘dastardly terrorist attack’ in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said that Pakistan strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack in Ankara and expressed solidarity with Turkiye.

On his X handle, the prime minister said “We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.”

“I have no doubt that under the dynamic leadership of my brother (President Recep Tayyip Erdogan), the resolute Turkish nation will emerge ever stronger from this challenge.”

In a separate statement, the prime minister extended sympathies of the Pakistani nation to the people of brotherly country Turkiye. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

According to Turkey’s government officials, two terrorists carried out an attack in front of interior ministry buildings in Ankara, one died in the explosion and the other was neutralized.

Two police officers have been injured in a suicide bombing in front of the Interior Ministry in the Turkish capital, Ankara, according to the country’s interior minister.

Speaking to the first session of the Turkish parliament after an almost three-month hiatus hours after the attack, Turkish President Erdogan says “terrorists” will never achieve their aims.

“Today’s terrorist act in Ankara, in which two criminals were neutralised thanks to timely intervention of police, is last flutters of terrorism,” Erdogan said. “Terrorists trying to destroy peace and citizens’ security will never succeed,” he said. He added that the burden of instilling morale in “terrorist” groups with political calculations will be very heavy.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the attack in Ankara will not stop the government’s determination to fight against terrorism. “I wish a speedy recovery to our heroic police officers who were injured in this vile attack, and I convey my best wishes to the personnel of our Interior Ministry,” he said.

“We will continue our fight against terrorism with determination at home and abroad,” Fidan added in a statement he made on social media platform X.

Saudi Arabia has condemned the Ankara attack in the strongest terms, reiterating its support for all efforts aimed at eliminating “terrorism” and drying up its sources of financing.

The country’s foreign ministry issued a written statement on the bombing in Ankara on the X social media platform. Saudi Arabia completely rejects all forms of “violence, terrorism and extremism”, the statement said.

