PM Kakar’s Principal Secretary Tauqeer Shah resigns

Principal Secretary to Caretaker Prime Minister Anawarul Haq Kakar, Dr Tauqeer Hussain Shah has resigned from his post on Friday.

PM Kakar accepted the resignation of his PS Taqueer Shah.

The sources reported that Tauqeer Shah has resigned due to his appointment as Executive Director in the World Bank.

However, Tauqeer Shah will be serving at the post of Principal Secretary till October 31.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Establishment Division.

Former PM Shehbaz Sharif in July this year had also approved Dr Shah’s posting as Executive Director World Bank for four years.

