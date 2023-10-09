PM orders to pace up privatization of govt-owned enterprises facing financial loss

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has urged the acceleration of the privatization process for State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) that are experiencing financial deficits.

This directive was issued during a meeting with Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad.

PM Kakar stressed the importance of privatizing these struggling SOEs as a crucial step to prevent additional financial losses to the national treasury.

He also commended the efforts of the Privatization Facilitation Council in this regard.