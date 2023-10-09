PM orders to pace up privatization of govt-owned enterprises facing financial loss

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has urged the acceleration of the privatization process for State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) that are experiencing financial deficits.
This directive was issued during a meeting with Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad.
PM Kakar stressed the importance of privatizing these struggling SOEs as a crucial step to prevent additional financial losses to the national treasury.
He also commended the efforts of the Privatization Facilitation Council in this regard.
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.